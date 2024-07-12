Cooper Flagg Picks up Another Award

Prior to the ESPY's last night, Cooper Flagg, the phenom from Newport Maine picked up another award to cap off an incredible week.

Flagg won the Gatorade Award for the Best Male High School Basketball player in the Country.

The soon-to-be Duke Blue Devil started off the week holding his own and then some against the NBA's best playing for the USA Select Team against the USA Men's National Team.

He and his brother Ace announced that they were holding a Basketball Camp at the University of Maine on August 10-11 which sold out in less than a day.