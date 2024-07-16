Down East Showdown Recap and Winners

Photos Bucksport YMCA

This past weekend, Bucksport Recreation/YMCA hosted the 3rd annual Down East Showdown in efforts to raise money for youth scholarships and Bucksport youth basketball.

There were 16 teams representing 14 schools (two schools entered two teams) from as north as Presque Isle to as south as Portland for a weekend of competitive fun basketball. Although it was hot, the gym floors held up fabulously thanks to the teamwork between the YMCA and RSU 25.

Teams who participated;

Division 1
Belfast
Bucksport
Calais
Ellsworth
Mattanawcook
Portland (10th grade team)
Presque Isle
Washington Academy

Division 2
Jonesport Beals
Katahdin
Machias
Mattanawcook (JV team)
MDI (JV team)
Sumner
Washington Academy (JV team)
Maranacook

Champions ;
Division 1 = Ellsworth Eagles

Photo Bucksport YMCA
Division 2 = Machias Bulldogs

Photo Bucksport YMCA
Runners up
Division 1 = Portland Bulldogs 10th grade team

Photo Bucksport YMCA
Division 2 = Katahdin Cougars

Photo Bucksport YMCA
Thanks to Matt McInnis for the information

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball

