Down East Showdown Recap and Winners

This past weekend, Bucksport Recreation/YMCA hosted the 3rd annual Down East Showdown in efforts to raise money for youth scholarships and Bucksport youth basketball.

There were 16 teams representing 14 schools (two schools entered two teams) from as north as Presque Isle to as south as Portland for a weekend of competitive fun basketball. Although it was hot, the gym floors held up fabulously thanks to the teamwork between the YMCA and RSU 25.

Teams who participated;

Division 1

Belfast

Bucksport

Calais

Ellsworth

Mattanawcook

Portland (10th grade team)

Presque Isle

Washington Academy

Division 2

Jonesport Beals

Katahdin

Machias

Mattanawcook (JV team)

MDI (JV team)

Sumner

Washington Academy (JV team)

Maranacook

Champions ;

Division 1 = Ellsworth Eagles

Division 2 = Machias Bulldogs

Runners up

Division 1 = Portland Bulldogs 10th grade team

Division 2 = Katahdin Cougars

Thanks to Matt McInnis for the information