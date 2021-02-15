Tourney 2020 Rewind With Brewer’s Ben Goodwin

All week on The Drive we'll take a listen back to last year's Maine Principals' Association High School Basketball Tournament and hear from a few of the participants on what this week in February means to them.

Monday, we got things underway by talking to Brewer High School boys' basketball head coach Ben Goodwin, whose team made it to the Class A North Semi Finals a year ago.

In so many ways, what would normally be this week in the calendar, is about so much more than simply basketball games.

It's friends, families and communities coming together to support their own during the greatest sports tradition the state of Maine has to offer. Those are the stories we aim to bring to you this week, starting with Coach Goodwin.

Ben went into great detail describing the unique atmosphere of Tourney Week and all that comes with it for the players, coaches, parents and everyone involved.