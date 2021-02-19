Tourney 2020 Rewind With Hampden’s Russ Bartlett
It's a weird week for all of us with no High School Basketball Tournament this year, but it must be especially strange for Russ Bartlett, who for a decade and a half has guided his team deeper into the tournament than anyone else on average.
Since 2005, the Hampden Broncos have won four state titles and an additional four regional titles during Bartlett's tenure as head coach. He's someone who is not accustomed to having a free calendar during this week.
An avid fan of the game, Bartlett joined The Drive on Thursday to talk about the message he's shared with this year's team on how to stay motivated, and also reminisced about a few of those runs from year's past.
