Tourney 2020 Rewind With Hermon’s Chris Cameron

In the second installment of our Tourney Rewind feature, we spoke with Hermon girls' basketball head coach Chris Cameron, whose team won the Class B Regional Championship a season ago, before falling to Wells at the Cross Insurance Center in the State Final.

Cameron, who grew up attending the tournaments and spent countless hours at the old Bangor Auditorium, talked about the magic this week provides for everyone involved and how different it is to play this season minus the atmosphere and fanfare.