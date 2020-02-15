TOURNEY 2020: Video Highlights from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

The Wells Warriors and the Caribou Vikings claimed state Class B titles Friday night in Bangor.

The Central Aroostook girls and Dexter boys won Class C North titles in Bangor on Saturday night.

Tourney 2020: The Hermon Hawks girls and the Caribou boys took home regional titles Saturday afternoon in Bangor.

Tourney 2020: The Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners and the Southern Aroostook Warriors earned spots in the Class D North finals with wins Thursday afternoon in Bangor.

Tourney 2020: The Waterville Purple Panthers and the Hermon Hawks earned spots in the Class B North final with wins Wednesday afternoon in Bangor.

Tourney 2020: The Fort Kent Warriors and the Dexter Tigers advanced to the Class C semifinals with wins Wednesday in Bangor.

Tourney 2020: The Central Aroostook Panthers and the Dexter Tigers girls advanced to the Class C North semifinals with wins in Bangor on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

The Machias Bulldogs and the Jonesport-Beals Royals boys advanced to the Class D North semifinals with quarterfinal wins in Bangor on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.