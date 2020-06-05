Town of the Year Sweet 16 Begins Monday
After four weeks of voting we've narrowed the field of 64 to 16 in our Town of the Year competition.
You can check out the bracket here, and find the full schedule for the Sweet 16 listed below:
Monday (June 8) - Downeast Region: Eastport vs. Jonesport
Tuesday (June 9) - West Region: Dover-Foxcroft vs. Guilford
Wednesday (June 10) - Metro Region: Belfast vs. Old Town
Thursday (June 11) - North Region: Lincoln vs. Mars Hill
Monday (June 15) - Coastal Region: Castine vs. Searsport
Tuesday (June 16) - Acadia Region: Bucksport vs. Trenton
Wednesday (June 17) - Central Region - Pittsfield vs. Winslow
Thursday (June 18) - Greater Bangor Region - Hermon vs. Levant
