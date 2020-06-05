Town of the Year Sweet 16 Begins Monday

After four weeks of voting we've narrowed the field of 64 to 16 in our Town of the Year competition.

You can check out the bracket here, and find the full schedule for the Sweet 16 listed below:

Monday (June 8) - Downeast Region: Eastport vs. Jonesport

Tuesday (June 9) - West Region: Dover-Foxcroft vs. Guilford

Wednesday (June 10) - Metro Region: Belfast vs. Old Town

Thursday (June 11) - North Region: Lincoln vs. Mars Hill

Monday (June 15) - Coastal Region: Castine vs. Searsport

Tuesday (June 16) - Acadia Region: Bucksport vs. Trenton

Wednesday (June 17) - Central Region - Pittsfield vs. Winslow

Thursday (June 18) - Greater Bangor Region - Hermon vs. Levant

