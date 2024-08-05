Trenton Acadians Beat Capital Area in State Junior Legion Tournament 5-0

A day after no-hitting Fairfield 15-0 the Trenton Acadians shutout Capital Area 5-0 in the State Junior Legion Tournament on Sunday, August 4th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The game was scoreless through 5 innings when Trenton exploded for 5 runs in the top of the 6th inning.

Jackson Barry started on the mound for the Acadians and went 6.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 8 and walked 6. Coleman Welch closed out the game, pitching the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Colin Sullivan led the Acadians' offense, going 2-3 with a pair of triples and driving in a run. Dawson Curtis, Logan Crowley Joey Beal, Brayden Sekulich and Jackson Barry each singled.

Carter Collin started on the mound for the Capital Area team. He went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1. Carter Nelson pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 2. Rocco Fabbricatore closed out the game, pitching the final 1.1 innings, walking 1.

Max Tibbetts had a pair of singles for Capital Area. Jack Spellman and River Fallos each singled.

Capital Area will play play Old Town-Orono on Monday afternoon, August 5th at 4 p.m. with the loser being eliminated in the Tournament.

The Acadians will take on the Downeast Captains from Cherryfield Monday night at 7 p.m. in a battle of the 2 unbeaten teams.