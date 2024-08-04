Trenton Jr. Acadians No-Hit Fairfield PAL 15-0 in Junior American Legion Tournament

The Trenton Jr. Acadians no-hit the Fairfield PAL Team 15-0, in the opening round of the Junior American Legion Tournament on Saturday, August 3rd at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run mercy rule

3 pitchers combined for the Acadians' no-hitter. Dawson Curtis started on the mound and went 3.0 innings, striking out 6. Jackson Barry pitched the 4th inning striking out 1 and Coleman Welch pitched the 5th, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Trenton had 13 hits in the game. Curtis helped himself at the plate going 3-4 and scoring twice batting lead-off. Collin Sullivan was 2-3 with a triple and driving in 2 runs. Porter Merrill was 2-3, with a double, driving in 2 runs. Jackson Barry was 2-3 with a run batted in. Joey Beal was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 3 runs. Logan Crowley had a double. Zach Torrey and Brayden Sekluchich each had a single

The Trenton Jr. Acadians will now play the Capital Area Jr. team Sunday night, August 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield PAL will play Quirk Motor City at 1 p.m.on Sunday, August 4th with the loser being eliminated.