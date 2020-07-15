Truth Or Throck Changing Sports Names

Tim Throckmorton is taking a look at the changing of sports mascots and names.

Did you know a decade ago there were 62 high schools around the country using the name "Redskins"? That has been drastically reduced now.

There were three schools in Maine once known as "Redskins" Sanford, Scarborough, and Wiscasset.

The focus of this week's Truth Or Throck is what happened as Wiscasset became the Wolverines.

There are three stories to choose from, one of them was created by Tim Throckmorton can you figure out which one it is? Craig from Lincoln called in to tackle the test.