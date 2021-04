Jack Noonan of SB Nation's Celtics Blog joined The Morning Line in an attempt to make sense of the up and down play of the Boston Celtics, is there a way to determine which is the real ability of the team?

Boston has won 4 in a row, 6 of their last 7, and 8 of the last 11 games played.

But they've had bad losses, and ugly wins mixed in with some great wins. It's hard to determine what is the reality of the C's.

Jack Noonan tries to helps us sort it all out.