Tuesday August 18th Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff get you all the news and notes you need from around the world of sports.

We recap all that went on with the three Boston teams who played Monday.

The Bruins were in game four of their series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Celtics opened their NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

And the Red Sox wrapped up their 4 game series with the Yankees in New York trying to snap a 7 game losing streak.

While they didn't have a game the New England Patriots were in the news with their first practice in pads for the season.

We have all of those stories, and notes about a recommendation for high school physical education class and how that could impact the fall sports season, and there were virus outbreaks on college campus, will that impact the restart of sports at those schools?

We have all of those stories and more as we get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.