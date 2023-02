Tuesday February 14th Tourney Scores

Here are the Tuesday, February 14th High School Tourney Scores for Class B, C and D North Girl's Prelims.

Class B North Girls Prelim

#5 Houlton defeated. #12 Mount View 51-26

#6 MDI defeated #11 Belfast 54-40

#7 Foxcroft Academy defeated. #10 Hermon 51-37

#8 Presque Isle defeated #9 MCI 36-21

Class C North Girls Prelim

#4 Central defeated #13 PCHS 66-21

#5 Mattanawcook Academy defeated. #12 Stearns 63-33

#11 Central Aroostook defeated #6 Calais 47-28

#10 Sumner defeated #7 Narraguagus 63-54

#8 Fort Kent defeated. #9 Woodland 72-41

Class D North Girls Prelim

#7 Jonesport-Beals defeated. #10 Bangor Christian 38-13

#8 Ashland defeated. #9 Schenck 47-33

