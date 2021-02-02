Tuesday Headlines and Highlights for 2/2/21

The Groundhog Day edition of The Morning Line has headlines from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and politics too, Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff roll through them all again to get you caught up.

The stories include :

The Boston Bruins were all but dead and buried when Washington scored a power play goal midway through the second period to take a 3-nothing lead last night in the US Capital City. But then David Pastrnak provided a spark to get one back, and what followed was a four goal outburst in the third period as Boston came back for a 5-3 win against Washington.

Getty Images

The New York Rangers General Manager made a promise to 25 year old defenseman Tony Deangelo, and now he is making good on that promise. Deangelo was told if any disciplinary actions came up this season he would not play for the Rangers again.

After 17 seasons within the Boston Red Sox organization including 14 with the big club at Fenway Park Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement yesterday.

Getty Images

The Boston Celtics start a 5 games in 8 days road trip to the Western Conference tonight, with a 10pm tip off against Golden State – the pregame show starts at 9:30pm here on 92.9 The Ticket.

Last night 1,341 fans were listed in attendance at the start of the Lakers and Hawks game in Atlanta, but that number went down after 4 fans were kicked out of the game from their courtside seats after getting in to an argument with LeBron James that stopped the game. According to the Hawks they were asked to leave because they were removing their masks to yell at LeBron.

Getty Images

Former Cowboys and Raiders Tight End Jason Whitten retired from the NFL, and has already found his next job. Yesterday he was named the head football coach at Liberty Christian High School in Texas.

The Huntington Beach City Council virtual meeting last night had hundreds of residents joining in on the discussion about Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and proposed No Confidence vote which would have removed him from his vice mayor position, but would have kept him on the city council. The council opted to table the discussion after more than three hours of public comments.