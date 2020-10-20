Tuesday Morning 10-20-20 Headlines and Highlights

The trip around the sports topics goes from the America East Conference, to the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NHL, and more.

The America East Conference released their return to play plans for the winter sports season yesterday, it also addressed what the change of fall sports to the spring will look like for 2021. The Conference also announced their plans for the sports moved from the fall semester to the spring semester.

Saturday the Boston Bruins and Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk agreed to a four-year deal worth $14.75 million.

The NFL reportedly told the Tennessee Titans there will be fines related to how the franchise handle COVID-19 protocols leading up to and during their outbreak of two dozen positive tests.

Getty Images

Monday Night Football had a doubleheader to wrap up week 6 :

Kansas City won at Buffalo 26-17 and Arizona beat Dallas 38-10.

Game 1 of the World Series begins tonight in Arlington, Texas inside the Major League Baseball Bubble, first pitch is at 8:09pm.

Philadelphia Union edged the New England Revolution last night at Gillette Stadium 2-1, despite New England having more possession time.

Getty Images

NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson was suspended after using a racial slur while playing an online video game in April which viewers were able to watch as it was going on, will be able to drive next season.

After 50 years behind a microphone Mike “Doc” Emrick is retiring. The 74 year old was the play by play announcer for the New Jersey Devils for 21 years and the voice of NHL Games on NBC and NBCSports for 15 years. • He called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and 6 Olympic Winter games and was inducted in to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.