Tuesday Morning Headlines & Highlights 1-12-21

The topics roll through Maine college sports to the health issues in the NBA, the NFL both on the field and off, Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff have them covered for you.

The North Atlantic Conference decided in November to push their winter sports season start date to January, yesterday the Presidents of the conference schools opted to cancel the basketball season this winter.

UMaine’s Blanca Millan averaged 22 and a half points while shooting better than 50% and grabbing 9 and a half rebounds a game in the Bears two wins against NJIT this past weekend – and that is enough for her to be named the America East Player of the Week.

Sunday word came out President Donald Trump would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Patriots coach Bill Belichick Thursday. The honor was created in 1963 by John F. Kennedy and is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security of national interests of America, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

The Boston Celtics have 7 players out of the lineup for the league’s health and safety protocols, and have their second straight game postponed. Boston was scheduled to play the Bulls in Chicago tonight, but that game is postponed because of COVID and contact tracing.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he expects the league to lose billions of dollars this season, but feels the league needs to play through the pandemic.

Former Boston Bruins head coach and general manager Mike Milbury is not going to be part of NBC’s coverage of the NHL this season after 14 years of work with the network.

One day after PGA America announced they were moving the PGA Championship for 2022 out of the Trump National Bedminster course, The Open Championship removed Trump Turnberry out of their rotation from the British Open yesterday.

Alabama won The College Football National Championship last night with a 52-24 blowout of Ohio State in Miami.

Las Vegas odds makers installed Alabama to win the national championship next season. Clemson is the second choice, Ohio State is the third.