Tuesday Morning Headlines & Highlights 9-22-20

Our trip around the topics in the world of sports goes from the NFL and the potential for charges to be dropped against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, we explain what is going on in a Florida case against Kraft.

There were fines handed out by the NFL to some of the head coaches on the sidelines all because they were not following one rule.

We recap the Monday Night Football game and some of the trivia that came out of the first ever game played in Las Vegas in the NFL.

The Celtics are in the midst of a 4 game break in the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals, but it may be a good thing for one key Boston player according to the head coach, we'll let you know what Brad Stevens thinks.

The Boston Red Sox start their final home series of the year tonight, and we preview that meeting with Baltimore.

Some NHL postseason awards were handed out last night, we let you know some of the winners

There is a new race team coming to the world of NASCAR and it will be the first one in nearly 50 years when they take the track for next year, we explain why.

And one Maine high school is looking for their new mascot of their athletic department, and they have it narrowed down to two different options, and one other choice. We explain that too.