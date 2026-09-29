Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – September 28

Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – September 28

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Monday September 28th

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

  • Camden Hills 3 Messalonskee 1
  • Cape Elizabeth 6 Morse 0

Boys Soccer

  • Deering 6 Massabesic 0
  • Katahdin 5 Schenck/Stearns 0
  • Nokomis 1 Cony 0
  • Piscataquis 4 Searsport 0
  • Scarborough 5 Kennebunk 0
  • South Portland 2 Cheverus 1
  • Thornton Academy 4 Falmouth 1
  • Vinalhaven/North Haven 1 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

Girls Soccer

  • Cony 3 Nokomis 0

Volleyball

  • Sanford 3 Wells 0
  • Woodland 3 Sumner 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone  for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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