Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Camden Hills 7-0-0 54.031 Brunswick 6-2-0 44.796 Mt. Ararat 5-2-0 38.622 Bangor 5-3-0 25.306 Mt. Blue 3-3-2 21.990 Brewer 5-3-1 17.934 Edward Little 3-5-0 8.061 Messalonskee 2-5-0 6.020 Lewiston 1-6-1 4.390 Hampden Academy 2-5-0 4.082 Oxford Hills 0-6-1 1.531

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Hermon 5-1-1 35.077 Gardiner 7-0-0 34.490 Presque Isle 4-1-2 33.929 Belfast 7-0-0 29.337 Skowhegan 5-1-1 21.097 John Bapst 4-01- 21.046 Erskine Academy 5-3-0 17.041 Ellsworth 3-3-0 14.133 MDI 3-3-1 9.515 Foxcroft Academy 4-2-0 7.855 Cony 2-4-0 6.429 Lawrence 2-5-1 5.026 Waterville 1-6-0 1.939 Medomak Valley 1-7-0 0.714 Old Town 0-7-0 0.000 Nokomis 0-7-0 0.000 Caribou 0-6-0 0.000 Oceanside 0-7-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Fort Kent 5-0-1 31.964 Orono 4-1-1 21.250 Houton/GHCA 4-3-0 21.173 Winslow 5-2-0 20.051 Central 3-3-0 18.316 Mattanawcook Academy 4-3-0 13.878 MCI 3-5-0 10.255 Mount View 2-3-1 10.051 Bucksport 1-5-2 7.577

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Central Aroostook 8-1-0 40.306 Ashland 6-0-1 32.474 Fort Fairfield 7-2-0 28.469 Penobscot Valley 2-1-2 20.306 Madawaska 5-2-0 19.796 Van Buren 3-3-0 19.082 Washburn 4-6-0 9.388 Schenck/tearns 3-4-0 4.184 Easton 2-6-0 2.449 Hodgdon 1-8-0 0.714 Southern Aroostook 0-8-0 0.000 Maine School of Science and Math 0-4-0 0.00

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Wisom 5-1-0 26.224 Sumner 6-0-0 23.908 Dexter 6-2-0 23.673 Shead 4-2-0 22.857 Deer Isle-Stonington 4-2-1 20.626 Calais 4-4-0 17.143 Katahdin 4-3-0 17.041 Lee Academy 5-3-0 12.857 Penobscot Christian 4-3-0 12.578 Penquis Valley 2-5-0 9.796 GSA 3-4-1 9.333 Narraguagus 3-4-0 7.680 Piscataquis 1-6-0 6.633 Woodland 1-5-0 0.714 Washington Academy 0-7-0 0.000 East Grand 0-6-0 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Scarborough 6-0-1 50.000 Windham 6-1-0 46.939 South Portland 6-1-1 43.878 Kennebec 5-1-1 40.306 Bonny Eagle 4-1-2 34.388 Cheverus 4-2-0 25.510 Gorham 4-2-1 23.673 Westbrook 4-4-0 23.469 Thornton Academy 3-4-1 18.571 Deering 4-4-0 15.000 Marshwood 2-4-1 13.776 Falmouth 2-5-0 13.265 Portland 3-5-1 10.408 Noble 3-5-0 7.857 Sanford 2-5-1 6.327 Massabesic 1-7-0 0.714 Biddeford 0-8-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 7-0-0 43.469 Poland 7-0-1 35.689 Cape Elizabeth 6-1-0 34.031 Lincoln Academy 7-1-0 30.510 Freeport 4-2-0 24.592 Leavitt 3-4-0 17.143 Fryeburg Academy 2-6-1 15.893 Greely 4-2-0 11.276 Morse 3-4-0 8.265 Gray-New Gloucester 3-4-0 7.245 Lake Region 3-4-0 6.939 York 1-6-1 3.291

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mt. Abram 8-0-0 50.663 Maranacook 6-1-0 29.796 Traip Academy 4-1-2 22.704 North Yarmouth Academy 5-2-0 19.643 Hall-Dale 4-2-1 13.827 Winthrop 3-3-0 10.612 Spruce Mountain 2-3-1 8.418 Oak Hill 2-6-0 7.959 Waynflete 1-5-0 4.745 Wells 0-6-1 4.617 Sacopee Valley 0-7-0 0.000 Lisbon 0-6-0 0.000

Class D - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Old Orchard Beach 3-3-0 18.469 Monmouth Academy 4-2-0 18.061 Telstar 4-3-0 4.796 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1-5-1 2.173

8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Bangor Christian 8-0-0 49.415 Buckfield 7-0-0 36.735 Madison 5-2-0 16.327 Richmond 5-2-0 15.408 Temple Academy 6-0-0 13.997 Dirigo 5-3-0 9.345 Searsport 3-4-0 5.612 Mountain Valley 2-4-0 3.733 Pine Tree Academy 1-4-1 2.381 Greenville 2-4-0 2.347 Valley 1-4-1 2.041 Rangeley Lakes 0-5-1 1.224 Carrabec 1-4-0 0.714 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-4-0 0.000

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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