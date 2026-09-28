Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings – September 27

Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings – September 27

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Camden Hills 7-0-0 54.031
  2. Brunswick 6-2-0 44.796
  3. Mt. Ararat 5-2-0 38.622
  4. Bangor 5-3-0 25.306
  5. Mt. Blue 3-3-2 21.990
  6. Brewer 5-3-1 17.934
  7. Edward Little 3-5-0 8.061
  8. Messalonskee 2-5-0 6.020
  9. Lewiston 1-6-1 4.390
  10. Hampden Academy 2-5-0 4.082
  11. Oxford Hills 0-6-1 1.531

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Hermon 5-1-1 35.077
  2. Gardiner 7-0-0 34.490
  3. Presque Isle 4-1-2 33.929
  4. Belfast 7-0-0 29.337
  5. Skowhegan 5-1-1 21.097
  6. John Bapst 4-01- 21.046
  7. Erskine Academy 5-3-0 17.041
  8. Ellsworth 3-3-0 14.133
  9. MDI 3-3-1 9.515
  10. Foxcroft Academy 4-2-0 7.855
  11. Cony 2-4-0 6.429
  12. Lawrence 2-5-1 5.026
  13. Waterville 1-6-0 1.939
  14. Medomak Valley 1-7-0 0.714
  15. Old Town 0-7-0 0.000
  16. Nokomis 0-7-0 0.000
  17. Caribou 0-6-0 0.000
  18. Oceanside 0-7-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Fort Kent 5-0-1 31.964
  2. Orono 4-1-1 21.250
  3. Houton/GHCA 4-3-0 21.173
  4. Winslow 5-2-0 20.051
  5. Central 3-3-0 18.316
  6. Mattanawcook Academy 4-3-0 13.878
  7. MCI 3-5-0 10.255
  8. Mount View 2-3-1 10.051
  9. Bucksport 1-5-2 7.577

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Central Aroostook 8-1-0 40.306
  2. Ashland 6-0-1 32.474
  3. Fort Fairfield 7-2-0 28.469
  4. Penobscot Valley 2-1-2 20.306
  5. Madawaska 5-2-0 19.796
  6. Van Buren 3-3-0 19.082
  7. Washburn 4-6-0 9.388
  8. Schenck/tearns 3-4-0 4.184
  9. Easton 2-6-0 2.449
  10. Hodgdon 1-8-0 0.714
  11. Southern Aroostook 0-8-0 0.000
  12. Maine School of Science and Math 0-4-0 0.00

8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Wisom 5-1-0 26.224
  2. Sumner 6-0-0 23.908
  3. Dexter 6-2-0 23.673
  4. Shead 4-2-0 22.857
  5. Deer Isle-Stonington 4-2-1 20.626
  6. Calais 4-4-0 17.143
  7. Katahdin 4-3-0 17.041
  8. Lee Academy 5-3-0 12.857
  9. Penobscot Christian 4-3-0 12.578
  10. Penquis Valley 2-5-0 9.796
  11. GSA 3-4-1 9.333
  12. Narraguagus 3-4-0 7.680
  13. Piscataquis 1-6-0 6.633
  14. Woodland 1-5-0 0.714
  15. Washington Academy 0-7-0 0.000
  16. East Grand 0-6-0 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Scarborough 6-0-1 50.000
  2. Windham 6-1-0 46.939
  3. South Portland 6-1-1 43.878
  4. Kennebec 5-1-1 40.306
  5. Bonny Eagle 4-1-2 34.388
  6. Cheverus 4-2-0 25.510
  7. Gorham 4-2-1 23.673
  8. Westbrook 4-4-0 23.469
  9. Thornton Academy 3-4-1 18.571
  10. Deering 4-4-0 15.000
  11. Marshwood 2-4-1 13.776
  12. Falmouth 2-5-0 13.265
  13. Portland 3-5-1 10.408
  14. Noble 3-5-0 7.857
  15. Sanford 2-5-1 6.327
  16. Massabesic 1-7-0 0.714
  17. Biddeford 0-8-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Yarmouth 7-0-0 43.469
  2. Poland 7-0-1 35.689
  3. Cape Elizabeth 6-1-0 34.031
  4. Lincoln Academy 7-1-0 30.510
  5. Freeport 4-2-0 24.592
  6. Leavitt 3-4-0 17.143
  7. Fryeburg Academy 2-6-1 15.893
  8. Greely 4-2-0 11.276
  9. Morse 3-4-0 8.265
  10. Gray-New Gloucester 3-4-0 7.245
  11. Lake Region 3-4-0 6.939
  12. York 1-6-1 3.291

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Mt. Abram 8-0-0 50.663
  2. Maranacook 6-1-0 29.796
  3. Traip Academy 4-1-2 22.704
  4. North Yarmouth Academy 5-2-0 19.643
  5. Hall-Dale 4-2-1 13.827
  6. Winthrop 3-3-0 10.612
  7. Spruce Mountain 2-3-1 8.418
  8. Oak Hill 2-6-0 7.959
  9. Waynflete 1-5-0 4.745
  10. Wells 0-6-1 4.617
  11. Sacopee Valley 0-7-0 0.000
  12. Lisbon 0-6-0 0.000

Class D - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Old Orchard Beach 3-3-0 18.469
  2. Monmouth Academy 4-2-0 18.061
  3. Telstar 4-3-0 4.796
  4. Wiscasset/Boothbay 1-5-1 2.173

8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Bangor Christian 8-0-0 49.415
  2. Buckfield 7-0-0 36.735
  3. Madison 5-2-0 16.327
  4. Richmond 5-2-0 15.408
  5. Temple Academy 6-0-0 13.997
  6. Dirigo 5-3-0 9.345
  7. Searsport 3-4-0 5.612
  8. Mountain Valley 2-4-0 3.733
  9. Pine Tree Academy 1-4-1 2.381
  10. Greenville 2-4-0 2.347
  11. Valley 1-4-1 2.041
  12. Rangeley Lakes 0-5-1 1.224
  13. Carrabec 1-4-0 0.714
  14. Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-4-0 0.000

 

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

[carbongallery id="6aba6dc78e003c25da7b45a4"

Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket