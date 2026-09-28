Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings – September 27
Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Camden Hills 7-0-0 54.031
- Brunswick 6-2-0 44.796
- Mt. Ararat 5-2-0 38.622
- Bangor 5-3-0 25.306
- Mt. Blue 3-3-2 21.990
- Brewer 5-3-1 17.934
- Edward Little 3-5-0 8.061
- Messalonskee 2-5-0 6.020
- Lewiston 1-6-1 4.390
- Hampden Academy 2-5-0 4.082
- Oxford Hills 0-6-1 1.531
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Hermon 5-1-1 35.077
- Gardiner 7-0-0 34.490
- Presque Isle 4-1-2 33.929
- Belfast 7-0-0 29.337
- Skowhegan 5-1-1 21.097
- John Bapst 4-01- 21.046
- Erskine Academy 5-3-0 17.041
- Ellsworth 3-3-0 14.133
- MDI 3-3-1 9.515
- Foxcroft Academy 4-2-0 7.855
- Cony 2-4-0 6.429
- Lawrence 2-5-1 5.026
- Waterville 1-6-0 1.939
- Medomak Valley 1-7-0 0.714
- Old Town 0-7-0 0.000
- Nokomis 0-7-0 0.000
- Caribou 0-6-0 0.000
- Oceanside 0-7-0 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Fort Kent 5-0-1 31.964
- Orono 4-1-1 21.250
- Houton/GHCA 4-3-0 21.173
- Winslow 5-2-0 20.051
- Central 3-3-0 18.316
- Mattanawcook Academy 4-3-0 13.878
- MCI 3-5-0 10.255
- Mount View 2-3-1 10.051
- Bucksport 1-5-2 7.577
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Central Aroostook 8-1-0 40.306
- Ashland 6-0-1 32.474
- Fort Fairfield 7-2-0 28.469
- Penobscot Valley 2-1-2 20.306
- Madawaska 5-2-0 19.796
- Van Buren 3-3-0 19.082
- Washburn 4-6-0 9.388
- Schenck/tearns 3-4-0 4.184
- Easton 2-6-0 2.449
- Hodgdon 1-8-0 0.714
- Southern Aroostook 0-8-0 0.000
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-4-0 0.00
8-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Wisom 5-1-0 26.224
- Sumner 6-0-0 23.908
- Dexter 6-2-0 23.673
- Shead 4-2-0 22.857
- Deer Isle-Stonington 4-2-1 20.626
- Calais 4-4-0 17.143
- Katahdin 4-3-0 17.041
- Lee Academy 5-3-0 12.857
- Penobscot Christian 4-3-0 12.578
- Penquis Valley 2-5-0 9.796
- GSA 3-4-1 9.333
- Narraguagus 3-4-0 7.680
- Piscataquis 1-6-0 6.633
- Woodland 1-5-0 0.714
- Washington Academy 0-7-0 0.000
- East Grand 0-6-0 0.000
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Scarborough 6-0-1 50.000
- Windham 6-1-0 46.939
- South Portland 6-1-1 43.878
- Kennebec 5-1-1 40.306
- Bonny Eagle 4-1-2 34.388
- Cheverus 4-2-0 25.510
- Gorham 4-2-1 23.673
- Westbrook 4-4-0 23.469
- Thornton Academy 3-4-1 18.571
- Deering 4-4-0 15.000
- Marshwood 2-4-1 13.776
- Falmouth 2-5-0 13.265
- Portland 3-5-1 10.408
- Noble 3-5-0 7.857
- Sanford 2-5-1 6.327
- Massabesic 1-7-0 0.714
- Biddeford 0-8-0 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 7-0-0 43.469
- Poland 7-0-1 35.689
- Cape Elizabeth 6-1-0 34.031
- Lincoln Academy 7-1-0 30.510
- Freeport 4-2-0 24.592
- Leavitt 3-4-0 17.143
- Fryeburg Academy 2-6-1 15.893
- Greely 4-2-0 11.276
- Morse 3-4-0 8.265
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-4-0 7.245
- Lake Region 3-4-0 6.939
- York 1-6-1 3.291
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mt. Abram 8-0-0 50.663
- Maranacook 6-1-0 29.796
- Traip Academy 4-1-2 22.704
- North Yarmouth Academy 5-2-0 19.643
- Hall-Dale 4-2-1 13.827
- Winthrop 3-3-0 10.612
- Spruce Mountain 2-3-1 8.418
- Oak Hill 2-6-0 7.959
- Waynflete 1-5-0 4.745
- Wells 0-6-1 4.617
- Sacopee Valley 0-7-0 0.000
- Lisbon 0-6-0 0.000
Class D - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Old Orchard Beach 3-3-0 18.469
- Monmouth Academy 4-2-0 18.061
- Telstar 4-3-0 4.796
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 1-5-1 2.173
8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Bangor Christian 8-0-0 49.415
- Buckfield 7-0-0 36.735
- Madison 5-2-0 16.327
- Richmond 5-2-0 15.408
- Temple Academy 6-0-0 13.997
- Dirigo 5-3-0 9.345
- Searsport 3-4-0 5.612
- Mountain Valley 2-4-0 3.733
- Pine Tree Academy 1-4-1 2.381
- Greenville 2-4-0 2.347
- Valley 1-4-1 2.041
- Rangeley Lakes 0-5-1 1.224
- Carrabec 1-4-0 0.714
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-4-0 0.000
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE
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