Tuesday’s Regional Soccer Final Results

Classes C & D boys and girls soccer played the North and South regional finals yesterday setting up Saturday’s state championship games.

Class C Girls Soccer

Northern Maine Championship #1 Bucksport beat #2 Fort Kent 1-0

Southern Maine Championship #3 Maranacook beat #4 Traip Academy 1-0

State Championship – Bucksport vs. Maranacook – Saturday November 6th at Presque Isle Middle School

Class C Boys Soccer

Northern Maine Championship – #2 Fort Kent beat #1 Orono 1-0

Southern Maine Championship #2 Waynflete beat #1 Mount Abram 3-2

State Championship – Fort Kent vs. Waynflete – Saturday November 6th at Presque Isle Middle School

Class D Girls Soccer

Northern Maine Championship #1 Wisdom beat #2 PVHS 3-0

Southern Maine Championship #1 North Yarmouth Academy beat #2 Rangeley Lakes 7-0

State Championship – Wisdom vs North Yarmouth Academy – Saturday November 6th at Presque Isle Middle School

Class D Boys Soccer

Northern Maine Championship #2 Lee Academy beat #4 Wisdom 1-0

Southern Maine Championship #3 North Yarmouth Academy beat #1 Islesboro 4-0

State Championship – Lee Academy vs. North Yarmouth Academy – Saturday November 6th at Presque Isle Middle School