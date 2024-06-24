UMaine Announces Women’s Ice Hockey 2024-25 Schedule

In less than 3 months, the UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Team will be taking to the ice to begin the 2024-25 season.

Beginning this year, the University of Maine will be charging admission for the Women's Ice Hockey games, and season tickets are now available.

All the times with the exception of the October 18-19 series at Boston University are still To Be Determined as of this date.

Here is the 2024-25 schedule.

Sunday, September 22 at UNH

Friday, September 27 vs. Quinnipiac

Saturday, September 28 vs. Quinnipiac

Friday, October 11 vs. Providence College

Saturday, October 12 vs. Providence College

Friday, October 18 at Boston University 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at Boston University 3 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at Colgate University

Saturday, October 26 at Colgate University

Friday, November 1 vs. University of Vermont

Saturday, November 2 vs. University of Vermont

Friday, November 8 vs. Boston College

Saturday, November 9 vs. Boston College

Friday November 15 at Northeastern University

Saturday, November 16 at Northeastern University

Sunday, November 24 at University of Vermont

Saturday, November 30 vs. University of Wisconsin

Friday, December 6 vs. Boston University

Saturday, December 7 vs. University of Connecticut

Saturday, December 14 vs. Merrimack College

Friday, January 3 at University of New Hampshire

Sunday, January 5 at Boston College

Friday, January 10 vs. Harvard University

Saturday, January 11 vs. Harvard University

Friday, January 17 at University of Connecticut

Saturday, January 18 at University of Connecticut

Friday, January 24 vs. University of New Hampshire

Saturday, January 25 vs. University of New Hampshire

Friday, January 31 at Providence College

Saturday, February 1 at Holy Cross

Friday, February 7 vs. Northeastern University

Friday, February 14 at Merrimack College

Saturday, February 1t at Merrimack College

Friday, February 21 vs. Holy Cross

Saturday, February 22 vs. Holy Cross