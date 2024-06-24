UMaine Announces Women’s Ice Hockey 2024-25 Schedule
In less than 3 months, the UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Team will be taking to the ice to begin the 2024-25 season.
Beginning this year, the University of Maine will be charging admission for the Women's Ice Hockey games, and season tickets are now available.
All the times with the exception of the October 18-19 series at Boston University are still To Be Determined as of this date.
Here is the 2024-25 schedule.
- Sunday, September 22 at UNH
- Friday, September 27 vs. Quinnipiac
- Saturday, September 28 vs. Quinnipiac
- Friday, October 11 vs. Providence College
- Saturday, October 12 vs. Providence College
- Friday, October 18 at Boston University 3 p.m.
- Saturday, October 19 at Boston University 3 p.m.
- Friday, October 25 at Colgate University
- Saturday, October 26 at Colgate University
- Friday, November 1 vs. University of Vermont
- Saturday, November 2 vs. University of Vermont
- Friday, November 8 vs. Boston College
- Saturday, November 9 vs. Boston College
- Friday November 15 at Northeastern University
- Saturday, November 16 at Northeastern University
- Sunday, November 24 at University of Vermont
- Saturday, November 30 vs. University of Wisconsin
- Friday, December 6 vs. Boston University
- Saturday, December 7 vs. University of Connecticut
- Saturday, December 14 vs. Merrimack College
- Friday, January 3 at University of New Hampshire
- Sunday, January 5 at Boston College
- Friday, January 10 vs. Harvard University
- Saturday, January 11 vs. Harvard University
- Friday, January 17 at University of Connecticut
- Saturday, January 18 at University of Connecticut
- Friday, January 24 vs. University of New Hampshire
- Saturday, January 25 vs. University of New Hampshire
- Friday, January 31 at Providence College
- Saturday, February 1 at Holy Cross
- Friday, February 7 vs. Northeastern University
- Friday, February 14 at Merrimack College
- Saturday, February 1t at Merrimack College
- Friday, February 21 vs. Holy Cross
- Saturday, February 22 vs. Holy Cross
Get our free mobile app