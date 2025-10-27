If you missed homecoming on Saturday, October 25th at the University of Maine, you missed an amazing drone show, which was after the football team's win, and before the Maine hockey team's win!

I've come to realize that I like drone shows better than fireworks! If you missed it, you can see the nearly 10 minute show below, thanks to David Spooner who loaded the video to his YouTube page!

From the picture of the State of Maine, the lobster, lighthouse, and Bananas the Bear to the script Maine that appears on the Hockey jerseys, and the iconic Maine "M", I think they did an excellent job!

And if you're not following Katie Zarilli Doyen on Facebook you should be, because her videos of Maine are great! Check out her video on UMaine's Homecoming

