The Maine Hockey Team rallied to beat Colgate 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night, October 25th.

Trailing 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period, the Black Bears scored a power play goal with 1:06 gone in the 2nd Period. Thomas Freel scored, assisted by Brandon Holt and Justin Poirier.

Colgate led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

With 2:08 gone in the 3rd Period, Maine tied the score, when Justin Poirier scored, assisted by Lukas Peterson.

With the game tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation, the teams went to overtime, and it took just 33 seconds for Maine to score and send the 4980 fans home happy! Max Scott scored assisted by Charlie Russell and Brandon Holt.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play while Colgate was 1-6.

Maine outshot Colgate 34-19 and Albin Boija had 17 saves in goal for Maine.

Colgate is now 2-3-1 while Maine is 3-2-1.

Maine will open up Hockey East Conference play next weekend with a pair of games at home against Boston University. The puck drops on Friday October 31st and Saturday November 1st at 7:30 p.m. (Note the later start!) If you can't be at the Alfond, be sure to tune into Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.