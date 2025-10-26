The University of Maine Football Team won their 4th straight football game after starting the season 0-4, and beat Elon University 35-14 in front of the Homecoming crowd at Morse Stadium on Saturday, October 25th.

After trailing 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter, Maine scored a pair of touchdowns in the 2nd Quarter to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the 1st Half. After another touchdown, they led 21-7 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears then added another touchdown on a 85 yard punt return by Scott Woods with 11:35 to play to make it 28-14.

After a Elon touchdown, Maine's Rashawn Marshall burst into the end zone on a 61 yard run for the final points of the game.

Maine outrushed Elon 14-103 yards, and out-passed them 260-128 yards. Maine gained 409 yards on offense

Maine's defense was outstanding, sacking Landen Clark, Elon's quarterback 5 times.

Carter Peevy, Maine's quarterback was 24-34 passing, for 260 yards, throwing for 2 touchdowns. H also ran the ball 4 times, scoring a touchdown

Rahawn Marshall was Maine's leading rusher, carrying the ball 15 times for 141 yards, including a touchdown.

10 different receiver caught the ball on Saturday. Scott Woods was Maine's leading receiver, catching the ball 6 times for 69 yards. Gianni Rossito and Jake Kucera each caught a touchdown pass.

On defense Jesse Powell II and Brodie Carroll each had 8 tackles to lead the Black Hole Defense.

Elon is now 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the CAA. Maine is 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the CAA, which puts the Black Bears in 4th place.

Maine will travel down to Stony rook on Saturday, November 1st, with the kickoff at 1 p.m. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.