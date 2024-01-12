Unbeaten Old Town Survives Scare Holds-off Hermon 43-40 [STATS]
In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the unbeaten Old Town Coyotes survived a scare from the Hermon Hawks, and rallied to beat them 43-40 in Hermon on Thursday, January 11th.
Hermon led 24-11 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Coyotes received 16 points from Emmitt Byther in the 2nd Half, and outscored Hermon 22-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-32 lead.
Byther finished with a game-high 20 points, while Grayson had 12 points for the Coyotes. Old Town had 4 3-pointers in the game, 2 by Thibeault, 1 by Byther and a 3-pointer by Tyler Priest. Old Town sank 9 free throws.
Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 13 points, while Brody Hurd had 10 points. Edwards had Hermon's 2 3-pointers. The Hawks sank 10 free throws on the night.
Old Town is now 10-0. They will play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, January 16th at 7 p.m.
Hermon is now 5-5. Weather permitting they will travel to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday, January 13th at 4:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Boys
|3
|8
|22
|10
|43
|Hermon Boys
|3
|21
|8
|8
|40
Box Score
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|Aiden Gromm
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Joey Campbell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Powers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson Thibeault
|12
|3
|2
|-
|Ethan Closson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bryson Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brooks Vose
|0
|-
|-
|-
|DJ Francis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Brady Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan Mahaney
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Emmitt Byther
|20
|4
|1
|9
|Brady Paradis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Priest
|5
|1
|1
|-
|Jack Brawn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|11
|4
|9
Hermon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|Chase Whitehouse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Wiggin
|7
|1
|-
|5
|Tom Meserve
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Nate Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Colvin Hamm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Edwards
|13
|2
|2
|3
|Greyson Hanlon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Doughty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Madden Henderson
|4
|2
|-
|-
|Mason Kinney
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Tanner Stymiest
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Hurd
|10
|5
|-
|-
|Maddox Kinney
|4
|2
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|12
|2
|10