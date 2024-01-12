Unbeaten Old Town Survives Scare Holds-off Hermon 43-40 [STATS]

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the unbeaten Old Town Coyotes survived a scare from the Hermon Hawks, and rallied to beat them 43-40 in Hermon on Thursday, January 11th.

Hermon led 24-11 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Coyotes received 16 points from Emmitt Byther in the 2nd Half, and outscored Hermon 22-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-32 lead.

Byther finished with a game-high 20 points, while Grayson had 12 points for the Coyotes. Old Town had 4 3-pointers in the game, 2 by Thibeault, 1 by Byther and a 3-pointer by Tyler Priest. Old Town sank 9 free throws.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 13 points, while Brody Hurd had 10 points. Edwards had Hermon's 2 3-pointers. The Hawks sank 10 free throws on the night.

Old Town is now 10-0. They will play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, January 16th at 7 p.m.

Hermon is now 5-5. Weather permitting they will travel to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday, January 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Boys 3 8 22 10 43 Hermon Boys 3 21 8 8 40

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM Aiden Gromm 2 1 - - Joey Campbell 0 - - - Jayden Powers 0 - - - Tyler Michaud 0 - - - Grayson Thibeault 12 3 2 - Ethan Closson 0 - - - Bryson Madden 0 - - - Brooks Vose 0 - - - DJ Francis 2 1 - - Brady Fournier 0 - - - Brendan Mahaney 2 1 - - Emmitt Byther 20 4 1 9 Brady Paradis 0 - - - Tyler Priest 5 1 1 - Jack Brawn 0 - - - TEAM 0 - - - TOTALS 43 11 4 9

