Up and Down Weekend For The Celtics

Boston returned from not having enough players to take the floor because of COVID-19, to getting a big win in their first game back, but that was followed up by a 30 point loss to the New York Knicks Sunday.

While the results probably weren't what Boston wanted on the floor, they did get to see the return of Kemba Walker.

Walker was on a minutes restriction and played his 20 minutes before leaving after getting hit in the hip and ribs area by Nerlens Noel. He didn't return, but that may be more based on the restriction put in place on his playing time.

Walker had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in his return, and said he didn't have any knee pain for the first time in years.

We talked about that with Bobby Manning of CLNS Media and Celtics Blog.

We also discussed what the next week on the Celtics schedule looks like.

You can listen to it all again, here.

Getty Images