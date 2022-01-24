Updated Class B Heal Points as of Monday January 24

Talk about crunch time! There are just 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season! Here are the Class B Northern Maine Heal Points as of Monday, January 24th.

Class B Games scheduled for today include

  • Presque Isle Girls at Hermon
  • Waterville Girls at Winslow
  • Ellsworth Girls at Foxcroft Academy
  • Calais Girls at Washington Academy
  • Bucksport Girls at Orono
  • Caribou Girls at Houlton
  • Old Town Girls at MDI
  • Waterville Boys at Lincoln Academy
  • Washington Academy Boys at Caribou

Girls Heal Points

  • 1 Old Town  10-1
  • 2 Hermon 9-1
  • 3. Foxcroft Academy 4-3
  • 4. MDI 8-3
  • 5. Ellsworth 8-3
  • 6. Presque Isle 9-3
  • 7. Waterville 6-1
  • 8. Caribou 5-5
  • 9. Mount View 4-6
  • 10 Washington Academy 6-5
  • 11 Houlton 3-3
  • 12 MCI 5-7
  • 13 Belfast 2-9
  • 14. Winslow 3-8
  • 15. Bucksport 2-7
  • 16. John Bapst 1-9 and Orono 1-9

Boys Heal Points

  • 1. Ellsworth 12-0
  • 2. Foxcroft Academy 8-2
  • 3. Orono 10-2
  • 4. Old Town 9-3
  • 5. Presque Isle 7-5
  • 6. Winslow 8-2
  • 7. Mount View 7-5
  • 8. Washington Academy 4-8
  • 9. Houlton 3-5
  • 10. Hermon 6-6
  • 11. John Bapst 6-3
  • 12. Caribou 2-7
  • 13. MDI 2-9
  • 14. MCI 3-9
  • 15. Bucksport 1-7
  • 16. Belfast 2-10
  • 17 Waterville 1-10
