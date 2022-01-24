Updated Class B Heal Points as of Monday January 24
Talk about crunch time! There are just 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season! Here are the Class B Northern Maine Heal Points as of Monday, January 24th.
Class B Games scheduled for today include
- Presque Isle Girls at Hermon
- Waterville Girls at Winslow
- Ellsworth Girls at Foxcroft Academy
- Calais Girls at Washington Academy
- Bucksport Girls at Orono
- Caribou Girls at Houlton
- Old Town Girls at MDI
- Waterville Boys at Lincoln Academy
- Washington Academy Boys at Caribou
Girls Heal Points
- 1 Old Town 10-1
- 2 Hermon 9-1
- 3. Foxcroft Academy 4-3
- 4. MDI 8-3
- 5. Ellsworth 8-3
- 6. Presque Isle 9-3
- 7. Waterville 6-1
- 8. Caribou 5-5
- 9. Mount View 4-6
- 10 Washington Academy 6-5
- 11 Houlton 3-3
- 12 MCI 5-7
- 13 Belfast 2-9
- 14. Winslow 3-8
- 15. Bucksport 2-7
- 16. John Bapst 1-9 and Orono 1-9
Boys Heal Points
- 1. Ellsworth 12-0
- 2. Foxcroft Academy 8-2
- 3. Orono 10-2
- 4. Old Town 9-3
- 5. Presque Isle 7-5
- 6. Winslow 8-2
- 7. Mount View 7-5
- 8. Washington Academy 4-8
- 9. Houlton 3-5
- 10. Hermon 6-6
- 11. John Bapst 6-3
- 12. Caribou 2-7
- 13. MDI 2-9
- 14. MCI 3-9
- 15. Bucksport 1-7
- 16. Belfast 2-10
- 17 Waterville 1-10
