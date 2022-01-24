Updated Class B Heal Points as of Monday January 24

Talk about crunch time! There are just 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season! Here are the Class B Northern Maine Heal Points as of Monday, January 24th.

Class B Games scheduled for today include

Presque Isle Girls at Hermon

Waterville Girls at Winslow

Ellsworth Girls at Foxcroft Academy

Calais Girls at Washington Academy

Bucksport Girls at Orono

Caribou Girls at Houlton

Old Town Girls at MDI

Waterville Boys at Lincoln Academy

Washington Academy Boys at Caribou

Girls Heal Points

1 Old Town 10-1

2 Hermon 9-1

3. Foxcroft Academy 4-3

4. MDI 8-3

5. Ellsworth 8-3

6. Presque Isle 9-3

7. Waterville 6-1

8. Caribou 5-5

9. Mount View 4-6

10 Washington Academy 6-5

11 Houlton 3-3

12 MCI 5-7

13 Belfast 2-9

14. Winslow 3-8

15. Bucksport 2-7

16. John Bapst 1-9 and Orono 1-9

Boys Heal Points

1. Ellsworth 12-0

2. Foxcroft Academy 8-2

3. Orono 10-2

4. Old Town 9-3

5. Presque Isle 7-5

6. Winslow 8-2

7. Mount View 7-5

8. Washington Academy 4-8

9. Houlton 3-5

10. Hermon 6-6

11. John Bapst 6-3

12. Caribou 2-7

13. MDI 2-9

14. MCI 3-9

15. Bucksport 1-7

16. Belfast 2-10

17 Waterville 1-10

