[VOTE] Five Athletes Up For High School Athlete Of The Week Award
Several area football players have been nominated for the First National Bank High School Athlete of the Week.
This week's nominees include James Neel, Elijah Joyce, Andrew Haining, Marcus Christopher and Eric Wescott.
Here's a look at how each athlete performed over the weekend
James Neel of Bangor helped lead the Rams to a 14-0 victory over Windham at Cameron Stadium, snapping their 18-game losing streak. Neel scored two touchdowns, a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard score in the second. The sophomore gained 108 yards on 23 carries.
Elijah Joyce of Mount Desert Island went off for 314 yards and three touchdowns in Friday night's 22-0 win over Hampden Academy. The senior running back scored twice in the first quarter. The 5-10, 185-pound Joyce rushed for all 74 yards of a six-play, fourth-quarter drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown run.
Andrew Haining of Nokomis threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 31-20 triumph over Oceanside. Both of Haining's touchdown passes, including a 55-yard score early in the third quarter, went to Brock Graves. Nokomis improved to 1-1 with the win.
Marcus Christopher of Skowhegan led the Indians to a 29-26 come-from-behind win over the Brunswick Dragons on Friday night in Skowhegan. The senior quarterback threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns as the Indians overcame a 20-point deficit to improve to 1-1. Two of Christopher's touchdown passes came from 50+ yards out.
Eric Wescott of Madison rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 47-7 win on the road against Waterville on Saturday. The quarterback added 89 passing yards and a 9-yard touchdown strike to Christopher Melancon. Wescott's day included a 52-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
Voting is restricted to once ever 24 hours.
Alex Demers of Winslow was the first recipient of the First National Bank High School Athlete of the Week award for the 2018 fall sports season.