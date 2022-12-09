Watch Orono’s Ruth White Compete in 43rd National XC Championships
Orono's Ruth White is in San Diego getting ready to compete in the National XC Championships, which will take place at 9:15 am Pacific Time - 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Ruth's qualifying time of 17:51.8 makes her the 23rd fastest of the 41 qualifiers.
You can watch the race and cheer her on from your home by clicking HERE. The live feed will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern
Get our free mobile app
20 Great Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Maine Mom that Aren't Lame
Buying for Mom can be challenging, so I've come up with 20 ideas that aren't lame and she might actually really love.