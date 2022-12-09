Watch Orono&#8217;s Ruth White Compete in 43rd National XC Championships

Watch Orono’s Ruth White Compete in 43rd National XC Championships

File Photo Chris Popper

Orono's Ruth White is in San Diego getting ready to compete in the National XC Championships, which will take place at 9:15 am Pacific Time - 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Ruth's qualifying time of 17:51.8 makes her the 23rd fastest of the 41 qualifiers.

You can watch the race and cheer her on from your home by clicking HERE. The live feed will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern

