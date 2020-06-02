We Hear From Bucksport, Orland and Trenton In The Acadia Reg. Semis
We moved to the Acadia Region in the Round of 32 in Town of the Year on Tuesday, and were joined by three worthy guests to pump up their fine communities -
Susan Lessard, the Town Manager in Bucksport, joined The Drive to talk about what she believes will be another lengthy run in the tournament for her town:
Mike Malenfant, the Director of the Community Center in Orland, made his debut on The Drive in his town's David vs. Goliath match-up:
Trenton was once again represented by Chairman of the Board Fred Erlembach because, well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it: