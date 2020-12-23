Wednesday 12-23-20 TML Headlines & Highlights

Our trip through the sports topics goes from UMaine basketball to the NBA, The NFL, and The NHL with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

For the third time in four games, Blanca Milan scored more than 30 points, and the UMaine Women’s Basketball team improved to 4-0 by beating Hartford yesterday 85-57 in the America East opener, and the teams play again today at 1pm.

The UMaine men’s basketball team lost their first and only non-conference game on the schedule as Boston College beat the Bears 78-62, dropping Maine to 0-3 to start the year.

UMaine Freshman LeChaun Duhart is the America East Men’s rookie of the week after he averaged 13.7 points, and shot 50% from the field in Maine’s 3 losses.

The Boston Celtics open their NBA season tonight as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden at 7:30, the pregame show starts at 7 here on 92.9 The Ticket.

The list of basketball Hall of Fame nominees for the 2021 class was released yesterday and it includes the first year of eligibility for Paul Pierce.

Josh Gordon was set to begin practice with the Seattle Seahawks this week on his way to being able to play Sunday against the LA Rams, after he was reinstated to the league December 3rd.

Yesterday the Seahawks were told Gordon did not satisfy the terms of that conditional reinstatement and is not eligible to practice or play

The NHL is trying to find ways for franchises to make up money lost because of the pandemic and not having fans in the season, so teams are going to be allowed to sell ads which will be on players helmets this season.

The NHL is changing the offsides rule for the coming season and The NHL is going to announce names of players who test positive for COVID-19 and will no longer use the “unfit to play” designation.