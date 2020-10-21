Wednesday Morning 10-21-20 Headlines and Highlights

We go all around the world of sports from the NHL, to the World Series, with NFL and College Football notes and more with Wayne, Greg and Jeff to get you caught up on all you need to know.

The Boston Bruins agreed to terms with one of their current restricted free agent players, Karson Kuhlman on a two year contract.

Bruins Defenseman Zdeno Chara is in free agency for the first time since 2006 and according to a report in the Boston Globe he is not in any hurry to sign with any team.

In 20 of the last 25 World Series the team winning game 1 has gone on to win the title. The Los Angeles Dodgers behind the power and speed of Mookie Betts and a great pitching performance from Clayton Kershaw are three wins away from their first title since 1988 after beating the Rays in Game 1 last night 8-3.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had an interview yesterday where he said playing games without fans in parks because of COVID-19 cause the 30 teams in the league to lose a combined 3 billion dollars. And he went on to say he is unsure if the pandemic will allow fans in stands next season.

The Miami Dolphins are on a bye this week in the NFL and yesterday the team announced when they get back on the field for week 8 they will do so with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback.

The Indiana Pacers have a new head coach, they signed Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren to a multi-year contract yesterday.

The Colorado State – New Mexico football game this weekend is cancelled because of COVID-19. It isn’t because of positive cases or an outbreak for either team. The game is off because of the rates in the county in New Mexico where the game was scheduled to be played. The conference will consider the game as a no-contest and it will not be made up.

