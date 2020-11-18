Wednesday Morning Headlines And Highlights for 11-18-20

The NBA with all of the trade talk leading up to the draft, the NFL, MLB and College hoops all make their way in to the top sports stories, get the details with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

Yesterday at 5pm was supposed to be the deadline for Gordon Hayward to make his decision about if he wanted to opt in for another year with the Boston Celtics at 34.2 million dollars. But both sides agreed to move that deadline to Thursday at 3pm.

The NBA Draft is tonight, Boston starts the day with 4 picks (First round 14-26-30 and Second round 47)

Gregg Marshall who led Wichita State to the Final Four resigned yesterday as head coach of the Shockers.

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is scheduled to play in a season opening tournament in South Dakota – yesterday the Aggies opted out of the Crossover Classic because of COVID-19 concerns and the rise in cases across the country and especially in South Dakota.

After 9 years with the Chicago Cubs, including a 2016 World Series championship, Theo Epstein resigned from his job as the President of Baseball Operations.

LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had surgery yesterday on the right shoulder he dislocated by celebrating a home run in game 7 of the NLCS on their way to the World Series.

The New York Giants are on a bye this week, and yesterday they placed kicker Graham Gano on the COVID/Reserve list after it was reported he tested positive for CV19.

The University of Maine released their Graduation Success Rate yesterday. Three programs (Women’s Basketball, Field Hockey, and Women’s Hockey) all received perfect scores.

