Wednesday Morning Headlines And Highlights June 10th

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff get you caught up with all of the sports news and notes from around the world so you can start your day the right way.

Our Wednesday trip around the globe makes stops in the ring as Top Rank Boxing made their return from the COVID-19 shutdown with one of the youngest and brightest stars in the sports, we have details about how this NBA return could impact next season's schedule, we have PGA tour notes as they get ready to resume Thursday.

Of course we update the CPBL and KBO scores and schedule.

NASCAR is back on the track in Martinsville (weather permitting) tonight we let you know who starts first if they race, and who will be in the stands at the next two Sunday races as the Cup Series starts to expand, and what would one driver like to see changed about the sport to make it more inclusive? We have all of those details.

And of course we update the latest MLB restart proposal, this one comes from the Players Association and we talk about the MLB draft that starts tonight and let's you know where the Red Sox will pick and how many selections they will make in the 5 round 2020 draft.

And we also have a weird story out of the Nicaraguan professional baseball league and the release of a Hall of Fame Manager.

It's all in our Headlines and Highlights from The Morning Line.