Wednesday Morning Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Greg and Jeff get you caught up on all you need to know from around the world of sports.

The DHHS replied to the MPA proposal to bring sports back to the mix with school starting this fall, we break down some of the areas of concern.

Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are up on Toronto 2-games-to-none, how did that happen? And what happens next?

Getty Images

We also update the other playoff scores in the NBA and NHL.

Getty Images

The Red Sox were victimized by home runs against Atlanta, we explain and let you know why the Yankees and Rays didn't immediately head to the dugouts after their game ended in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The President of the United States is making a pitch to put more college football teams on the field this fall.

Getty Images

After picking up a win this past weekend, one NASCAR driver knows he has a ride for at least the next two seasons, we have that information.

Getty Images

And we look at the Run for the Roses and how the favorite for Saturday's Kentucky Derby could be the first in the 146 years of the race to accomplish a feat if he crosses the finish line first this weekend.

All those stories and more as we blanket the sports headlines for you on The Morning Line.