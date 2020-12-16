Wednesday’s Headlines And Highlights For 12-16-20

There are stories from College and Pro football, the NBA preseason and more, we cover it with Wayne, Greg and Jeff.

The UMaine Football team can start their preseason practices next month and their season opener is scheduled for March 6th at Delaware, and when the Black Bears take the field they will be missing a couple of key offensive linemen, as Liam Dobson is entering the transfer portal, and Chris Mulvey reportedly left the team prior to the start of the fall training camp.

The New England Patriots added an offensive lineman to their practice squad yesterday bringing in Earl Watford to the mix.

For the Third time in his career Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots is a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The Boston Celtics started their NBA Preseason with a 108-99 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia last night. None of the Celtics played more than 24 minutes, and 13 players saw game time.

The Top ranked team in the women’s top 25, Stanford rolled to a 104-61 win at Pacific last night. That was the 1,099th coaching win for Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer, which is the most in history, passing former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.

48 year old Manny Ramirez will play this season for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.

Yesterday was the MLS Expansion draft as the new Austin FC franchise started their roster.

• New England had a player taken when Miami and Nashville entered the league, so they did not have to make any players available to Austin

• The Chicago Fire left Mainer Wyatt Omsberg unprotected, but the Scarborough grad was not one of the 5 players selected by Austin

