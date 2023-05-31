Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week [POLL]

Ready to have your say as to who should be the 92.9 The Ticket's High School Athlete of the Week for Week 6 May 21st -28th? Vote as often as you wish between now and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 1st!

Bella Cirone - Narraguagus Softball - Bella threw another no-hitter to lead the Knights to victory over Washington Academy as well as throwing a 1-hitter in a victory against Jonesport-Beals

Yates Emerson - Bangor Baseball - Yates hit a grand slam, driving in all 5 runs of Bangor's win and also was involved in turning 3 double plays.

Mia Coots - Nokomis Softball - Mia threw a perfect game as the Warriors beat the Hermon Hawks to solidify their hold on 1st place in Class B North.

Aaliyah Manning - Ellsworth Softball - In 4 games she recorded a .688 batting average with 11 hits - 7 singles and 4 doubles with 7 runs batted in, 5 stolen bases and scored 6 runs.

Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon Softball - Braelynn 1 hit John Bapst striking out 7 and walking 4 also going 3-3 at the plate with a single, double and triple driving in 5 runs.

Anna Connors - Bangor Track and Field - Anna set 2 records at the PVC Championships in the 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash.

Miles Burr - MDI Track and Field - Miles set 3 records at the PVC Championships in the 100 Meter Dash , 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash.

Ruth White - Orono Track and Field - Ruth set a PVC Record in the 1600 Meter Run

Natasha Monreall - Bucksport Track and Field - Natasha set a PVC Record in the Long Jump