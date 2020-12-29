What Does The Future Of Pats’ QB Position Hold?

By now, I think we all assumed to see Jarrett Stidham under center for the Patriots as they play out the 2020 season.

As it turns out, that may not even be the case in Week 17, as Chris Mason of MassLive.com said Bill Belichick remains hesitant to pull the plug on Cam Newton.

Whatever plays out in the final week of the season, one thing is sure: the Pats have a massive question mark at the most important position in sports heading into the off-season.

So what does the future of the position have in store? Chris Mason joined The Drive Tuesday evening to offer his thoughts.