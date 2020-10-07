What’s Next For Pats After Gilmore’s Positive Test?

As of Wednesday evening, everything is very much up-in-the-air when it comes to the New England Patriots.

The team was forced to cancel practice Wednesday morning following corner back Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test. It's the Patriots' 3rd positive test in the last five days, after Cam Newton tested positive late-Friday night and Bill Murray, a member of the team's practice squad, tested positive late-Tuesday.

Gilmore tested negative throughout the weekend as well as Monday morning prior to the Pats' game in Kansas City, where he played every defensive snap. Gilmore flew to Kansas City on the team plane that departed from Providence, Rhode Island, which included members of the team and organization who may have been in contact with Newton following his positive test late last week.

With the status of the rest of the team unknown at this time, it's fair to say Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos is anything but a sure thing, despite the NFL's assurance that the game is still scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Paul Perillo of Patriots.com joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss what's next for the team, and whether he expects them to take the field in week five.