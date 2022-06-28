What’s the Best Breakfast? [Poll]

You know on The Drive we only ask the hardest hitting poll questions.

Here's how I stumbled my way to today's question...

It's national Paul Bunyan Day. Yes, apparently that's a thing. And since we broadcast from one of the four claimed hometowns of the mythical folk hero (the other three are Bemedji, Akeley and Brainerd, Minnesota) I knew today's poll had to be related to the giant lumberjack somehow.

For whatever reason, when I think of Mr. Bunyan the first thing that comes to mind is breakfast food. After all, Paul did put down 50 pancakes a minute, and chances are if you stop in to a Maine diner, you'll find a Paul Bunyan breakfast somewhere on the menu.

So in honor of Paul and his giant appetite, let's talk breakfast. We're not simply asking for what's your favorite breakfast item. Today's poll includes limitless choices so you can put together your ideal Bunyan-inspired mega meal. What's going on your plate? Choose as many options as you like...