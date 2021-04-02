What’s Up With The Bruins? And What Can Help?

The Bruins have lost 3 of their last 5 games after dropping a home game to Pittsburgh for the first time in 2,321 days.

Again Boston outshot an opponent and then lost, which seems to be a trend lately, plenty of offense generated, but not quality offense.

We talked about some of these issues with Dan Ryan of Stanley Cup of Chowdah and looked for solutions to them.

Is the answer at Providence? Is it on the trade market?

Or is this just who the Bruins are?

Listen back to our conversation again here.