Where Do The Patriots Stand After Week 8?

For the first time since 2002 the New England Patriots have lost four games in a row after the 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

We chatted with Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub about the takeaways from the game, including the Bills take away of the football in the final minute to end the game.

Will the Patriots be active leading up to the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday, or will they stay with what they have? And how long will Stephon Gilmore remain a Patriot?

We cover all of that as we look back at the three point loss that puts the Patriots at 2-and-5.

The Morning Line Podcast

Some Notes from the game :

• The Bills had lost 7 in a row against New England – and going back to 2000, Buffalo is 6-35 in their last 41 games against the Patriots

o Bills Defensive Lineman Justin Zimmer had 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble, and that came with 31 seconds left when he punched the ball away from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the Red Zone.

o Zimmer attended Ferris State and has played in 5 NFL games in his career, has played for Atlanta (0 Games), Cleveland (2 games) and now Buffalo (3 games)

o Was promoted from the practice squad 10 days ago

• Cam Newton 15 of 24 passing 174 yards, 9 carries 54 yards, 1 TD

• Damien Harris 16 carries for 102 yards, 1 TD

• JC Jackson intercepted Josh Allen

• Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not play because of a knee injury, Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry did not play because of injuries

o Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy did not return after hurting his shoulder in the second half.

o Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley hurt his groin in the fourth quarter and did not return