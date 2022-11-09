Where Does Boston Rank in “Best Sports City” Survey?

We have to be #1, right? Or at LEAST in the top 5.

With 12 major championships in baseball, basketball, hockey, and football since 2000, according to the Definitive Dose, I would HOPE we are #1 or top 5....

If you're like me, you can recall many Boston sports outings you have been to. Whether it was a sold out Gillette parking lot party, a rumbling TD Garden after a goal, or feeling the entirety of Fenway Park singing 'I'm Shipping up to Boston' by the Dropkick Murphy's.

I mean, the energy around Boston/New England sporting events is certainly unmatched.

I remember going to my first, or one of my first, Red Sox games. It was the day after a game that was postponed for rain. I got pulled out of school for a 1 or 2:00 PM start. Fenway was still packed. Mid week. Mid season. After a rainout.

That is Boston sports culture.

I remember going to the Stanley Cup in 2019. Hours, I mean many hours before the game, Causeway was loaded with fans. All were chanting "we want the cup." The game was not going to be started for another four or five hours.

That is Boston sports culture.

"In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer," according to a WalletHub report.

As biased as it sounds, I SWEAR we are the best sports fans in the world. But what does the data show?

The data in fact shows that Boston sports fans are the second best. Apparently the number one sports fanbase is Los Angeles, CA.

According to the report, Boston is the number one hockey city in the United States. No shocker there. We do love our B's.

Boston ranks #2 in basketball fan base. Also makes sense. We love our C's.

Boston fans rank #4 in football, #5 in baseball, and #13 in soccer. All out of 392 cities.

To see the full report, click here.

