Which Eastern Maine High School Has The Best Marching Band? [POLL]

They're the sound of inspiration from the bleachers!

Just like the athletes on the field or on the hardwood, the students that play the instruments in the high school band work just as hard at their craft, practicing all hours of the day, seven days a week.

Then when the time finally comes to rip into a version of "Wild Thing" or "Crazy Train," it's pretty much guaranteed that the crowd will go wild and the players on the court will step it up a notch or two. Yes, hard work and practice do pay off.

Here at the radio station, it's always a thrill to look out onto the Acme Road and see the Brewer High School marching band making their way past the building while playing a song with their instruments swinging back and forth in unison. It's a special day when we see them practicing out there by the ice arena.

Bring it on! Whether it's classic rock, country, show tunes, or a hip-hop anthem, we think it's awesome to watch our student band members perform these songs at special events and games.

By the way, as if you didn't know, some of the most popular songs played by high school marching bands nationwide include, "Eye Of The Tiger" by Survivor, "25 Or 6 To 4" by Chicago, "Louie Louie" by the Kingsmen, "You Really Got Me" by Van Halen, "Start Me Up" by the Stones, "Conga" by the Miami Sound Machine, and "We Will Rock You" by Queen.

So go ahead, take our poll and cast your vote! Show your school pride and share the poll with your family and friends as well. Then, we'll let you in on the results in a week or two!

