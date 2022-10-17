Witches Down Rams 2-1

The Brewer Witches beat the Bangor Rams Monday night, October 17th 2-1 at Doyle Field in Brewer in a game broadcast on Ticket TV.

Braden Carr put Brewer on the scoreboard 1st with a goal. It was 2-0 after Drew Hodgins scored with 12:16 remaining in the 1st Half.

The score was 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Kristian Kendall scored for the Rams with 12:50 remaining in the game

Brewer is now 8-4-1. The Witches play at Camden Hills in their final regular season game on Tuesday afternoon, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.

Bangor is now 6-4-3. The Rams travel to Hampden to play the Broncos Tuesday evening, October 18th at 5:15 p.m.

