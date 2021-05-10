With 4 Games Left, What To Make Of The Celtics

The Boston Celtics can beat any team in the NBA, and based on the results they can lose to any team in the league, so what does Keith Smith think of the end of season for the C's.

Brad Stevens has said the Celtics need to play well to win, and if they do that does it mean Boston can have success in the NBA playoffs?

And what has been the reason for some of the slip ups this year, Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, Yahoo Sports and Real GM thinks it should be viewed as a combination of problems from health to roster creation.

You can listen to our conversation here again.