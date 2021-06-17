Zero G Basketball National Champs Are From Maine

A pair of former UMaine basketball players, Andy Bedard and Kelly Bowman Flagg, coached a team of 7 eighth grade boys to the Zero G National Championship.

Maine United beat a team out of Albany for the title this past weekend in Boston, and it's another title for a talented group of players from around the state.

Find out more about the players and the tournament as coach Andy Bedard joined The Morning Line to discuss their win and the make up of the team.

It's a group who is turning heads and getting recognition around the nation. But how good are they really? We find that out and more.