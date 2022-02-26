1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #2 Wisdom 59-26 for Northern Maine Class D Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The 2-time Class D State Champions, the Southern Aroostook Warriors will have a chance to defend their title, as they won the Northern Maine Class D Championship Saturday morning, February 26th, defeating the Wisdom Pioneers, 59-26 at the Cross Insurance Center

Southern Aroostook jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 42-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Madison Russell had a game high 16 points. Emmalee Landry had 13 points and Cami Shields finished with 12 points. The Warriors were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Landry had 3 3's, Cami Shields 2 3-pointers and Ally Shields, Madison Russell and Madison Shields each had a 3-pointer.

Wisdom was led by Abbie Lerman with 6 points while Lily Roy had 5 points. The Pioneers were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostoo, now 21-0 will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 5th at 1 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a record of 17-2

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Girls 8 8 2 8 26 Southern Aroostook Girls 19 9 14 17 59

Box Score

Wisdom

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Abbie Lerman 6 3 3 0 0 2 2 Lily Roy 5 1 1 0 3 4 4 Ava Lerman 4 1 1 0 2 2 11 Kamryn Clavette 4 2 2 0 0 0 12 Alexis Silva 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Kelsie Daigle 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Collen Thamsen 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kayleigh Michaud 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Kylie Pelletier 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Olivia Ouellette 5 2 2 0 1 3 50 Autumn Roy 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 26 10 10 - 6 11

Southern Aroostook

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Hannah McGary 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Olivia Engebretson 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Emmalee Landry 13 5 2 3 0 0 12 Ally Shields 5 2 1 1 0 0 15 Madison Russell 16 6 5 1 3 3 22 Lexi Rackliff 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Madison Shields 5 2 1 1 0 0 32 Brianne Daggett 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Cami Shields 12 4 2 2 2 2 52 Callie Russell 4 1 1 0 2 4 54 Libby Anderson 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 22 14 8 7 9