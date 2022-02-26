#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #2 Wisdom 59-26 for Northern Maine Class D Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
The 2-time Class D State Champions, the Southern Aroostook Warriors will have a chance to defend their title, as they won the Northern Maine Class D Championship Saturday morning, February 26th, defeating the Wisdom Pioneers, 59-26 at the Cross Insurance Center
Southern Aroostook jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 42-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Madison Russell had a game high 16 points. Emmalee Landry had 13 points and Cami Shields finished with 12 points. The Warriors were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Landry had 3 3's, Cami Shields 2 3-pointers and Ally Shields, Madison Russell and Madison Shields each had a 3-pointer.
Wisdom was led by Abbie Lerman with 6 points while Lily Roy had 5 points. The Pioneers were 6-11 from the free throw line.
Southern Aroostoo, now 21-0 will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 5th at 1 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.
Wisdom's season comes to an end with a record of 17-2
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisdom Girls
|8
|8
|2
|8
|26
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|19
|9
|14
|17
|59
Box Score
Wisdom
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Abbie Lerman
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Lily Roy
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Ava Lerman
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Kamryn Clavette
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Alexis Silva
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Kelsie Daigle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Collen Thamsen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kayleigh Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kylie Pelletier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Olivia Ouellette
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|50
|Autumn Roy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|26
|10
|10
|-
|6
|11
Southern Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Hannah McGary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Olivia Engebretson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Emmalee Landry
|13
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|12
|Ally Shields
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Madison Russell
|16
|6
|5
|1
|3
|3
|22
|Lexi Rackliff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Madison Shields
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Brianne Daggett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cami Shields
|12
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|52
|Callie Russell
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|54
|Libby Anderson
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|59
|22
|14
|8
|7
|9
Southern Aroostook - Wisdom Girls Northern Maine Championship