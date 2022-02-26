#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #2 Wisdom 59-26 for Northern Maine Class D Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

Southern Aroostook 2022 Class D North Champions Photo Chris Popper

The 2-time Class D State Champions, the Southern Aroostook Warriors will have a chance to defend their title, as they won the Northern Maine Class D Championship Saturday morning, February 26th, defeating the Wisdom Pioneers, 59-26 at the Cross Insurance Center

Southern Aroostook jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 42-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Madison Russell had a game high 16 points. Emmalee Landry had 13 points and Cami Shields finished with 12 points. The Warriors were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers.  Landry had 3 3's, Cami Shields 2 3-pointers and Ally Shields, Madison Russell and Madison Shields each had a 3-pointer.

Wisdom was led by Abbie Lerman with 6 points while Lily Roy had 5 points. The Pioneers were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostoo, now 21-0 will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 5th at 1 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a record of 17-2

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Girls882826
Southern Aroostook Girls199141759

Box Score

Wisdom

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Abbie Lerman633002
2Lily Roy511034
4Ava Lerman411022
11Kamryn Clavette422000
12Alexis Silva211000
14Kelsie Daigle000000
21Collen Thamsen000000
23Kayleigh Michaud000000
24Kylie Pelletier000000
44Olivia Ouellette522013
50Autumn Roy000000
TOTALS261010-611

Southern Aroostook

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Hannah McGary000000
5Olivia Engebretson000000
10Emmalee Landry1352300
12Ally Shields521100
15Madison Russell1665133
22Lexi Rackliff000000
30Madison Shields521100
32Brianne Daggett000000
33Cami Shields1242222
52Callie  Russell411024
54Libby Anderson422000
TOTALS592214879

Southern Aroostook - Wisdom Girls Northern Maine Championship

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors played the #2 Wisdom Pioneers in the Class D Northern Maine Championship on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center

 

