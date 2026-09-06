The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team picked up their 2nd win in-a-row on Sunday morning, September 6th berating the Davidson Wildcats 1-0 in overtime in Orono.

Taylor Stanford scored the game's lone goal 1 minute into overtime for the Black Bear Win.

Annabel Halkes picked up her 2nd shutout of the weekend, and 2nd in her career, coming away with 2 saves.

Maine outshot Davidson 13-5 and the Black Bears had a 5-1 penalty corner advantage.

Davidson is now 2-3.

The Black Bears even their record at 2-2.

The Black Bears head out on the road for their next 2 games, playing at Boston College on Friday, September 11th at 12 noon and then at Boston University on Sunday, September 13th at 1 p.m. The Black Bears return to play at home on Sunday, September 20th when they will host Dartmouth at 2 p.m.

Check out photos from the game.