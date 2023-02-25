1 Southern Aroostook Nips #2 Wisdom 53-49 to Win Class D North Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]

For the 5th year in a row (excluding 2020 when there was no Tourney because of COVID) the Southern Aroostook Warriors will be playing in the State Championship Game, after nipping Wisdom 53-49 on Saturday morning, February 25th in the Class D North Regional Finals.

The game was tied at 49-49 with a minute left. When Southern Aroostook stole a pass and Ally Shields scored on the layup the Warriors led 51-49. Madison Russell then sank 2 free throws with 1.3 seconds left for the insurance points.

Southern Aroostook led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-26 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 42-37 after the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Madison Russell with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Emmalee Landry had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Cami Shields had 11 points. The Warriors were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Lily Roy with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. Olivia Ouellette had 11 points and Av Lerman had 10 points with a 2-pointer. Alexis Silva had 3 3-pointers. The Pioneers were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.

Southern Aroostook is now 18-3. They will play the Class D South winner (Valley or Seacoast Christian) in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 4th at 1:05 p.m. in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Girls 14 12 11 12 49 Southern Aroostook Girls 15 14 13 11 53

Box Score

Wisdom

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abbie Lerman 0 - - - - Lily Roy 19 4 2 5 6 Ava Lerman 10 3 1 1 2 Kamryn Clavette 0 - - - - Alexis Silva 9 - 3 - - Collen Thamsen 0 - - - - Kayleigh Michaud 0 - - - - Kylie Pelletier 0 - - - - Kelsie Daigle 0 - - - - Olivia Ouellette 11 5 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 12 6 7 10

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah McGary 0 - - - - Olivia Ellingwood 0 - - - - Emmalee Landry 13 5 1 - - Ally Shields 6 2 - 2 5 Madison Russell 16 5 1 3 3 Emma Stubbs 0 - - - - Lexi Rackliff 0 - - - - Jazmyn Ellingwood 0 - - - - Madison Shields 3 - 1 - - Cami Shields 11 5 - 1 1 Callie Russell 4 2 - - - Libby Anderson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 19 3 6 9

