#1 Southern Aroostook Nips #2 Wisdom 53-49 to Win Class D North Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]
For the 5th year in a row (excluding 2020 when there was no Tourney because of COVID) the Southern Aroostook Warriors will be playing in the State Championship Game, after nipping Wisdom 53-49 on Saturday morning, February 25th in the Class D North Regional Finals.
The game was tied at 49-49 with a minute left. When Southern Aroostook stole a pass and Ally Shields scored on the layup the Warriors led 51-49. Madison Russell then sank 2 free throws with 1.3 seconds left for the insurance points.
Southern Aroostook led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-26 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 42-37 after the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook was led by Madison Russell with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Emmalee Landry had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Cami Shields had 11 points. The Warriors were 6-9 from the free throw line.
Wisdom was led by Lily Roy with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. Olivia Ouellette had 11 points and Av Lerman had 10 points with a 2-pointer. Alexis Silva had 3 3-pointers. The Pioneers were 7-10 from the free throw line.
Wisdom's season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.
Southern Aroostook is now 18-3. They will play the Class D South winner (Valley or Seacoast Christian) in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 4th at 1:05 p.m. in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisdom Girls
|14
|12
|11
|12
|49
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|15
|14
|13
|11
|53
Box Score
Wisdom
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abbie Lerman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Roy
|19
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Ava Lerman
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kamryn Clavette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexis Silva
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Collen Thamsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kylie Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsie Daigle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ouellette
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|49
|12
|6
|7
|10
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah McGary
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emmalee Landry
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Ally Shields
|6
|2
|-
|2
|5
|Madison Russell
|16
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Emma Stubbs
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Rackliff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jazmyn Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Shields
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Cami Shields
|11
|5
|-
|1
|1
|Callie Russell
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Libby Anderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|19
|3
|6
|9
Check out the photos from the game
Southern Aroostook - Wisdom Class D North Regional Finals