#1 Southern Aroostook Nips #2 Wisdom 53-49 to Win Class D North Regional Finals [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook Nips #2 Wisdom 53-49 to Win Class D North Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]

Southern Aroostook-Wisdom Girls Class D North Finals February 25, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

For the 5th year in a row (excluding 2020 when there was no Tourney because of COVID) the Southern Aroostook Warriors will be playing in the State Championship Game, after nipping Wisdom 53-49 on Saturday morning, February 25th in the Class D North Regional Finals.

The game was tied at 49-49 with a minute left. When Southern Aroostook stole a pass and Ally Shields scored on the layup the Warriors led 51-49. Madison Russell then sank 2 free throws with 1.3 seconds left for the insurance points.

Southern Aroostook led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-26 at the end of the 1st Half.  They led 42-37 after the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Madison Russell with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Emmalee Landry had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Cami Shields had 11 points. The Warriors were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Lily Roy with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. Olivia Ouellette had 11 points and Av Lerman had 10 points with a 2-pointer. Alexis Silva had 3 3-pointers. The Pioneers were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.

Southern Aroostook is now 18-3. They will play the Class D South winner (Valley or Seacoast Christian) in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 4th at 1:05 p.m. in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center.

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Girls1412111249
Southern Aroostook Girls1514131153

 

Box Score

Wisdom

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abbie Lerman0----
Lily Roy194256
Ava Lerman103112
Kamryn Clavette0----
Alexis Silva9-3--
Collen Thamsen0----
Kayleigh Michaud0----
Kylie Pelletier0----
Kelsie Daigle0----
Olivia Ouellette115-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS49126710

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary0----
Olivia Ellingwood0----
Emmalee Landry1351--
Ally Shields62-25
Madison Russell165133
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
Madison Shields3-1--
Cami Shields115-11
Callie  Russell42---
Libby Anderson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5319369

Check out the photos from the game

Southern Aroostook - Wisdom Class D North Regional Finals

Southern Aroostook took on Wisdom in the the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday morning, February 25th

 

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports, Tournament Scoreboard
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket